Elon Musk – The Financier

40 mins ago Mia Thompson

the SpaceX CEOAnd Elon MuskHe pointed out through his account Twitter America’s debt is three times the size of its entire economy.

“Oh really national debt, including unfunded royalties, amounting to at least $60 trillion, nearly three times the size of the entire US economy. The businessman said.

This, in response to a post in the satirical medium Babylon beewhich indicated that the US President, Joe Bidenplanned to pay off the public debt by betting “twice or nothing” on the Cincinnati Bengals soccer team in Energy.

I agree with you mathematical calculations From the US government, the gross national debt is currently higher than 30 billion dollars However, the figure does not include the values ​​of future obligations, so it could be much higher, the entrepreneur points out.

Elon Musk He is a South African programmer and businessman, holding dual Canadian and American citizenship. He is a co-founder of PayPal, Neuralink, Hyperloop, SolarCity, The Boring Company, and Neuralink, and CEO of SpaceX from Tesla Motors.

The CEO of Tesla Motors, the world’s most valuable car maker, is the world’s richest man, with a fortune 224 billion dollarsAccording to Bloomberg data.

