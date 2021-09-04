Entertainment / Entertainment | Osceola star

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter
The choreography performed by El Bebeto is combined with the song “Bella Ciao”, a highly recognizable theme. Unfortunately, Bebeto was eliminated from the competition.

After his nomination last week, El Bebeto was disqualified from the competition and thanked the audience and commented that this is an experience he will never forget.
For this week, Fannie Lou, Bria Frank and Sophia Castro were nominated, who were saved by the audience.
Remember you have 10 votes, vote now at the link #MiraQuienBaila, using your computer or mobile phone. Don’t miss out on Mira Quien Baila: All Stars every Sunday at 8pm at Univision.

After being nominated last week, El Bebeto remains out of the competition, before leaving he thanked the audience and commented that this is an experience he will never forget.
For this week, Fannie Lou, Bria Frank and Sofia Castro were nominated, but Sofia was saved by the audience.
Remember you have 10 votes. Vote now on the #MiraQuienBaila link, using your computer or mobile phone. “Mira Quién Baila: All Stars” every Sunday at 8pm from Univision.

Previous articleVenezuela is here

More Stories

Dona I Cinema returns with a regular show until the end of the year

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Colab-19 + SCA is building a temporary chapel with zinc trusses, beams and struts in Bogotá

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Donna Cinemas Promotes New Documentary Series “Give Me The Rights”

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Architecture with SIP panels: prefabricated houses of fast construction and high performance

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Apple is giving in and will allow apps like Netflix and Spotify to offer links to recording without going through the App Store

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

La Jornada – Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition coming soon in Mexico

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

USA vs Canada: schedule and how to watch the Qatar 2022 qualifier match live

2 mins ago Leland Griffith

Mexico Towards a New Economic Scenario: Forbes Forum 2021

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Entertainment / Entertainment | Osceola star

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

The United States has 3-0 over Mexico

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Persecution in Nicaragua: Three opposition leaders sent to trial by Ortega’s regime

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring