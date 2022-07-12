ESTIMAR Italian and Spanish Film Festival – elEconomista.es

The “ESTIMAR-Italian-Spanish Film Festival”, designed and organized by Gabriella Carlucci, now in its seventh edition and dedicated to Italian and Iberian cinema, will be held in a magnificent setting in Palma de Mallorca, Balearic Islands, from 10 to 14 June.

The press conference to launch the festival will be held at Sala Spadolini, Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Via del Collegio Romano 27, on Saturday 4 June (or Monday 6 June), at 11:00 am. Gabriella Carlucci, the festival’s artistic director, will present the initiative to journalists, film producers, actors and operators in the sector.

Youtube video

This event is organized by the Association EXCELLENCE in collaboration with Solemar, ABSocietà di Comunicazione and the “Italian FM” radio station in Palma de Mallorca. The event is sponsored and cooperated by several institutional and non-institutional organizations: the Italian Ministry of Culture with the Directorate General of Cinema and Audiovisual, the Italian Ministry of Tourism, the Embassy of the Italian Republic in Spain, and the Embassy of the Kingdom. From Spain in Italy, the Italian National Tourism Organization ENIT, Italian Institute of Culture in Barcelona, ​​Consulate General of Italy in Barcelona, ​​Government of the Balearic Islands, Palma City Council, Emilia-Romagna Region, Tuscany Region, League of Italians in Spain.

Event organizers include: Palma Cultura, Estetuto Los, Lazio Film Commission, National Geographic, Maratel, Centro Spermentale di Cinematography, Ipsio, Universita Bocconi, CEF, Tatatto, The Arena, Maritimo Italian Filmfest.

Among the event sponsors: Miramar, Club de Villa-Puerto de Andrat, Gastroteca Mauricio, Emporio Cecilia, Magnolia Bubbles. Media partners are: La Presse, Prima Pagina News, Cinecittà News, Mondo Tv-Iberoamerica and The Arena.

The festival promotes young Italian and Spanish talent and is a meeting place for authors, producers, distributors and actors from both countries. It also supports co-production and production of Spanish films in Italy and vice versa, and supports distributors from both countries in selling and promoting films..

The press conference for the presentation will take place on June 10, at 11 am, in the Music Room of the Musée de Can Balaguer in Palma. The real beating heart of the event is Catalina Valls Theater CinemaPalma’s poem par excellence, located in the central avenues, is an authentic Mallorca institution.

The Mallorca Film Festival has joined the “We Love the Sea” project, which aims to appreciate the artistic and cinematic heritage derived from shooting in a marine environment and with the screening of National Geographic documentaries. This project is a joint project with other European film festivals, but mainly from the Mediterranean region, in particular the “Marettimo Italian Film Fest”.

Many films will be shown on that occasion: from Italian films such as “Supereroi” by Paolo Genovese, “I Fratelli de Filippo” by Sergio Rubini and produced by Pepito Produzioni, to Spanish and international films such as “Las Leyes de la Frontera” “by Daniel Monzon to” Mixapelle ”, whose heroine Blanca Portillo, who was invited to the festival, won the Goya Award for Best Actress.

But Italian cinema also means a tricolor lifestyle: the festival will, in fact, witness moments of support for the internationalization of Italian companies and manufacturers in Italy, with an emphasis on 3 Fs: Food, Furniture and Fashion, to celebrate Italian know-how in food, wine, fashion and furniture, with corners that will also engage an exceptional partner of automobiles, such as Ferrari, but also with exhibitions of design elements and themed dinners from agri-food with relevant fashion shows. The guest of honor is the Italian Minister of Tourism, Massimo Garavaglia, who will be the champion of the bilateral meeting on tourism in the presence of the Minister of Tourism of the Balearic Islands, Iago Negueruela Vázquez.

Both will be the protagonists at a blindfolded dinner, which will be attended not only by the festival guests but also by the winners of the “Find the Double” radio contest. This dinner will be held by the pool of the INN Hotel in Torinova (Calvia). Guests will have to guess the dishes served during dinner (plus drinks served) but at the end of each tasting, a video will be shown on a giant screen set up for the occasion telling the story of the product just made. Tasted, showing the territory of origin, producing and transforming the same.

From the first day, and throughout the event, the festival will be honored by the participation of the Ambassador of Italy to Spain, His Excellency Riccardo Gariglia.