Will Smith, the Oscars overshadowed by his attack on Chris Rock

33 mins ago Cynthia Porter

will Smith He won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in King Richard, but the joy was overshadowed by his unexpected reaction to Chris Rock’s joke that got him up from his seat and slapped him on stage at the Dolby Theater.

The Rock was out to present the Oscar for Best Documentary and made a joke about Smith’s wife’s shaved head, Jada Pinkett Smith – who has publicly admitted that he suffers from hair loss – when compared to Lieutenant O’Neill from the movie Ridley Scott.

