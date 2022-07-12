Will Smith, the Oscars overshadowed by his attack on Chris Rock

will Smith He won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in King Richard, but the joy was overshadowed by his unexpected reaction to Chris Rock’s joke that got him up from his seat and slapped him on stage at the Dolby Theater.

The Rock was out to present the Oscar for Best Documentary and made a joke about Smith’s wife’s shaved head, Jada Pinkett Smith – who has publicly admitted that he suffers from hair loss – when compared to Lieutenant O’Neill from the movie Ridley Scott.

Here’s when Chris Rock made a “GI Jane 2” joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, prompting Will Smith to punch him and yell, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.” # oscar pic.twitter.com/wg7scat1nq — Milton Gonzalez (@miltonG88869073) March 28, 2022

Smith rose from his seat and went to Rock for a slap he tried to avoid in front of a speechless audience. Returning to his seat, the actor continued yelling, “Keep my wife’s name out of your damn mouth,” he told her.

Rock, who was still on the stage, tried to downplay the matter. “Will Smith gave me a good idea,” he says, but Smith still shrieked. After a pause, Rock joked about her dissolution at party after party, with neither the attendees nor the certified press knowing if what they saw was real or a fake.

But when Smith went a few minutes later to collect his Oscar, he dispelled doubts. In a speech full of hesitation and contradictions, crying his eyes out and showing affection, the actor apologized to the Academy and the nominees.although at the same time he tried to justify himself without alluding directly to the events that had just occurred.

“Richard Williams was a brave defender of his family,” he said in what appeared to be an attempt to justify and in reference to the Oscar-winning father of the two sisters he plays.

“At this time in my life, I’ve been overcome by what God calls me to be and to do in the world,” he continued, before hinting at the protective role he was playing with his co-stars, the two actresses who played Williams.

“In this business, sometimes you have to tolerate people who insult and disrespect you and you have to smile and say that everything is fine.said the actor.

He also noted that his partner Denzel Washington warned him to be careful because “at the highest moment the devil comes to you.”

In videos recorded by attendees and broadcast on social media, it was possible to see how Washington and Tyler Perry talked to him and tried to calm him during a business break.

Finally Smith apologized. “Life imitates art and I became a crazy dad like me.” He concluded, “I hope the Academy will invite me again.”

Presenter Amy Schumer knew how to redirect the situation when she joked about how long it took her to take off the Spider-Man costume she wore in her last appearance: “Did I miss something?”

