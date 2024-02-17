Ethiopia focused on strengthening relations with Africa and strengthening the economy

Meles Alem, spokesman for the local Ministry of Foreign Affairs, explained in a press conference that these visits show Addis Ababa’s interest in continuing to strengthen its diplomatic base on the continent.

Alam pointed out that Ethiopia was essential in the African movement because it contributed significantly to the independence of African countries and is a major player in forming and strengthening African unity and the African Union.

He explained that Mekonnen's tour was also an opportunity to build cooperation and understanding on the issue of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and confirm a firm commitment to resuming tripartite negotiations led by the African Union.

Regarding the Invest in Ethiopia 2023 Forum, which concludes on Friday at Skylight in this capital, which brought together more than 600 new foreign direct investors, businessmen and government agencies, Meles highlighted that it is a clear indication of interest in economic diplomacy, which is a priority in Ethiopia. Pretoria Peace Agreement signed in 2022.

The recent agreement, signed by the government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front and mediated by the African Union in South Africa, ended the two-year conflict in northern Ethiopia and laid the foundations for the restoration of basic services there.

On the other hand, the Foreign Ministry spokesman commented on the phone call from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, Head of the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan. Historical continuity in relations between the two countries.

He reiterated that Ethiopia stands with the Sudanese people in any situation.

The clashes began in Khartoum, led by Al-Burhan and Hamda Dagalo, on April 15, and have so far resulted in more than 460 deaths and more than four thousand wounded, according to health authorities.

Hostilities erupted after tensions rose over the integration of the Rapid Support Forces into the regular army, a key condition of the agreement signed in December to resume the transitional process and form a new civilian government.

Both soldiers were heroes of the coup in 2019 against President Omar al-Bashir and another in October 2021 that ousted the then Prime Minister of Unity, Abdullah Hamdok.

Memory/NMR