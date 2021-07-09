Euro 2020 and Copa America: Who Will Win This Weekend’s Big Finals?

Some of the biggest clubs in the world might be taking a break for the summer right now, but that does not mean that top soccer action has come to an end.

International soccer tournaments have been generating plenty of headlines in recent weeks, with both the Copa America and Euro 2020 being held in their respective continents. Now, as both competitions come to a conclusion, one question is on everyone’s lips – which countries are going to get their hands on the famous trophies?

Euro Success

The Euro 2020 final on Sunday (July 11th) will be contested between Italy and England. The game is of particular significance to the latter, as it is taking place in London and is also the country’s first major soccer tournament final since 1966.

At the time of writing, Italy-England betting odds from Betfair suggest that England is 17/10 to win, while Italy stands at 19/10. In terms of the score, a 1-0 victory for Italy is 6/1, while the same scoreline in England’s favor is 11/2. A victory for either team on penalties is 7/2, while a victory for England via a shootout is 7/1.

It is certainly set up to be a fascinating encounter, with both sides featuring big stars who will be targeting glory. Italy has experienced players including Chiellini and Bonucci at the back, while attacking talent like Insigne and Immobile will look to make their mark. In terms of England, both Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane have played a crucial role during their journey through the tournament. The latter has scored four goals in Euro 2020 and will be looking to add to that total in the final. Big Names So, what about the Copa America? Well, two of South America’s biggest soccer nations have reached the final. Brazil and Argentina have been part of soccer’s history for decades and they are set to meet in the game at the Maracana . The official Copa America site details how Brazil overcame Peru in the semi-finals to reach this stage, while Argentina found their way past Colombia to secure their place. Of course, these two sides also feature a host of different stars. Brazil will be hoping that Neymar has an influence on the outcome, while Argentina can, of course, call on Lionel Messi. According to AS, Neymar recently joked that his friendship with Messi , who he played with at Barcelona, “is on the line” in the final. Time for Action A summer of international soccer tournaments is always fun and both Euro 2020 and Copa America have served up some real excitement through the past few weeks. While both competitions are coming to an end, the finals are set up perfectly to provide plenty of drama and action. There are big names playing for each of the teams, so it will be interesting to see if they have the final say on the outcome of the matches. With two big games to look forward to, soccer fans across the globe are truly being spoilt this weekend.

