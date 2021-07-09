Schedule, TV channel in Mexico and the United States, online broadcasts, potential opportunities and forecasts

Saturday, July 10, a CONCACAF Gold Cup With the duel between savior s CuracaoWhile it was Sunday, July 11 local United State To be measured for the elect Haiti.

The last duel he faced USA team It was friendly before Costa Rica On June 9, with the majority of the team that will be present in the tournament, as coach Greg Berhalter He decided to rest most of the stars unfolding in the ancient continent like Christian PulisicAnd the Weston McKinneyAnd the Giovanni RinaAnd the zach stevenAnd the Sergino DestAnd the Joshua Sargent, among other things.

stars and stripes They crushed Ticos 4-0 with goals Brendan AronsonAnd the Daryl DykeAnd the Reggie Cannon and Gio Reina, although the latter and Aaronson will not be on the show.

on the other side, Haiti Comes from beating 4-1 to Bermuda In the Drv Pnk . Stadium, the corresponding comparison of the qualifiers to qualify for gold cup, with triplets Franzi Pierrot A well-executed punishment for Dickens Nazis.

In this way, the Caribbeans will participate in the competition for the eighth time since the opening of the new format in 1991.

Then we leave you the preview, schedule, possible alignment and other information about the meeting between United State s Haiti:

Where do I see it?

when? Sunday 11 July.

What time does it start? 7:30 PM (Central Mexico and US time), 5:30 PM (US Pacific time) and 8:30 PM (EST).

Where? Sporting Park Stadium

TV broadcast: Flow Sports, TUDN, Univision, FOX Sports 1 y TUDN USA.

Online Streaming: www.concacafgo.com/And the www.tudn.com/And the www.concacaf.com/es/app-oficial/ s www.foxsports.com/.

Team news

United State

Despite being called up to a substitute team, my technician United StateAnd the Greg Berhalter They indicated that their mission is to lift another trophy, as they are eager to continue winning.

“When we compete for a title, we want to win. We know the matches will be tough.”He indicated in a video call with the media.

The strategist announced that he chose the roster with the intention of resting the majority of European players, bringing in new talent and drawing on some old veterans.

“A lot of work we’ve done since 2019 is preparing this group and also building the cohesion of the team. Walker Zimmermann, Sebastian Letget, Jackson Yoel, (Paul) Areola and Cannon. They are really familiar with our style of play.”he added.

Similarly, the World Cup player with USA team He spoke about rewarding players for excelling with their clubs and the importance of quality checks as a way to make their way to opportunities in the national teams.

“We talked about some of the challenges this year will bring. It’s an interesting group of players, with a mix of some veterans.”, is over.

Greg Berhalter is looking to lift the Gold Cup after winning the CONCACAF Nations Championship. | John Dorton / ISI Images / Getty Images

Haiti

Fitness Trainer Jean-Jacques PierreFormer national team player HaitiPlayers will seek to develop their dynamic game in the tournament with a mix of players from teams abroad, accompanied by members of football League and other Caribbean clubs.

Franzi Pierrot He is the star Grenadines After the 2021 qualifiers, a striker works in League 2 From France, scored three of the four goals, although it should also be highlighted Dickens Naziswho plays in Belgium.

The Caribbean team comes from its best participation in Gold Cup 2019Where he reached the semi-finals. One of their best matches was a 3-2 comeback Canada in the quarter-finals.

Possible alliances:

United States (4-3-3): Brad Guzan; Walker Zimmerman, James Sands, Reggie Cannon, George Bellow; Sebastian Letget, Christian Roldan, Jackson Yoel; Paul Areola, Gyasi Zardes and Daryl Dyke.

Haiti (4-4-2): Brian Sylvester Carlins Arcos, Ricardo Addy, James Geverar, Martin Experience; Zachary Herevo, Derek Etienne, Kevin LaFrance, Brian Alsous; Dickens Nazion and Frantzdee Piero.

Climate forecast

Although the host team did not present their excellent lineup, they still have many outstanding players who are breaking it in their teams, a wave of youngsters who have a great future led by the veterans who have already played this tournament.

It is clear that Haiti It always gives pleasant surprises, however, it seems difficult that they will be able to achieve the goal of outsmarting the North Americans.

Prediction: USA 3-1 Haiti

