European shares hit their highest levels in the month on fears of a decline in share prices

the European stocks Arrived Maximum From today’s month, led by gains in bank notes, as evidence The effect of the omicron variant may be less severe It was feared that it led to increased risk appetite which led to higher Eurozone debt yields and US Treasury yields.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1% in its third session, followed by gains led by banking and travel stocks, after the global recovery in stock markets was also helped by strong data from the US economy.

Two laboratories said their vaccines are protected against omicron, while UK data indicated it may cause relatively fewer cases in hospitals than the delta variant of the coronavirus, although public health experts have warned that the battle against Covid-19 is far from over.

Researchers from the University of Edinburgh and Imperial College London reported evidence that the omicron variable was less severe than delta.

Eurozone bond yields rose for the fourth consecutive session and record Treasury debt rose to a two-week high as a cautious return to risk appetite reduced the need for recourse, helping boost banking actions.

The STOXX 600 is expected to rise about 21% this year, slightly less than its 26% gain on the S&P 500. It is only 1.5% from all-time highs.

AstraZeneca added to the positive sentiment after the company said a three-dose course of its COVID-19 vaccine was effective against Omicron, citing data from an Oxford University lab study.

With information from Reuters