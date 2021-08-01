Every state has a Walmart: Wall St.

Walmart is the world’s largest retailer by sales and the largest company in the United States by revenue and employees. It has 10,526 stores around the world and about 2.3 million employees. Last year, its sales reached $559 billion, which will surely keep it at the top of the Fortune 500 list. Walmart already has more locations outside of the US than it does in the US.

Walmart divides its business into three parts. The first is Walmart USA which has 4,743 stores. Next is Sam’s Club, your wholesale business. The third is Walmart International with 5,184 stores. In the last quarter for which it released financial statements, US revenue was $93 billion. International revenue was $27 billion and Sam’s Club contributed $17 billion. International trade does not have the view of American unity. When the results were announced, CEO Doug McMillon mentioned activities in the United States and e-commerce. International and Same’s Club were excluded from their comments.

Founder Sam M. Walton opened his first store in 1945 as the Ben Franklin Variety Store. It began its international operations in a joint venture in Mexico in 1991. According to its annual report… “As of January 31, 2021, Wal-Mart’s international division operated in 25 countries.” It has abandoned two of its largest markets in recent years. These include Argentina and Brazil. Walmart Argentina sold earlier this year and most of the Brazilian operations in 2019.

Walmart store settings outside the US have formats similar to those in the US, for the most part. They include supermarkets, hypermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs (including Sam’s Clubs), cash and carry.

The department divides international operations into areas:

Walmart International operates through our wholly owned subsidiaries in Canada, Chile and China, as well as our companies classified as held for sale in Japan and the United Kingdom as of January 31, 2021. Walmart International also operates through our substantially owned subsidiaries. In Africa (which includes Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia), Central America (which includes Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua), India and Mexico.

These are all the countries where Walmart operates outside the US:

Botswana

Canada

Chile

porcelain

Costa Rica

savior

Ghana

Guatemala

Honduras

India

Japan

Kenya

Lesotho

Malawi

Mexico

Mozambique

Namibia

Nicaragua

Nigeria

South Africa

Swaziland

Tanzania

Uganda

United kingdom

Zambia

Click here to read the state in which most people work at Walmart