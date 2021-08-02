Every state has a Walmart: Wall Street.

Walmart is the world’s largest retailer by sales and the largest by sales and employees in the United States. It has 10,526 stores around the world and about 2.3 million employees. Last year, its sales soared to $559 billion, which definitely puts it at the top of the Fortune 500 list. Walmart actually has more offices outside the US than it does in the US.

Walmart divides its business into three parts. The first is Walmart USA, which has 4,743 stores. Next up is Sam’s Club, your go-to wholesaler. The third is Walmart International, which has 5,184 stores. In the fourth quarter in which the financial statements were published, US revenue was $93 billion. International revenue was $27 billion, and Sam’s Club had $17 billion. International trade has no vision of the unity of the United States. When the results were announced, CEO Doug McMillon mentioned US e-commerce and operations. International and Same’s Club were excluded from their comments.

Founder Sam M. Walton opened his first store in 1945 in the Ben Franklin Variety Store. It began its international activities in the Mexican joint venture in 1991. According to its annual report… “31. January 2021, Wal-Martin International Division operates in 25 countries.” It has given up its two most important markets in recent years. These are Argentina and Brazil. Walmart Argentina was sold earlier this year and most of its Brazilian operations are in 2019.

The configuration settings for a Walmart store outside the US are mostly similar to those in the US. These include supermarkets, hypermarkets, supermarkets, stock clubs (including Sam’s clubs), cash and stocks.

The department divides international activities into areas:

Walmart International operates through our wholly owned subsidiaries in Canada, Chile and China, and in Japan and the United Kingdom through companies classified as held for sale on January 31, 2021. Walmart International also operates largely through our subsidiaries. Africa (including Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia), Central America (including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua), India and Mexico.

These are all the countries where Walmart operates outside the US:

Botswana

Canada

Chile

porcelain

Costa Rica

Salvador

Ghana

Guatemala

Honduras

India

Japan

Kenya

Lesotho

Malawi

Mexico

Mozambique

Namibia

Nicaragua

Nigeria

South Africa

Swaziland

Tanzania

Uganda

United kingdom

Zambia

Click here to read about the state where most people work at Walmart