Health Economics Association renews its board of directors

the Association for Health Economics (AES) Renewed part of its board of directors. it’s about Roberto Nuño, Director of Health at Deusto Business School, who is also treasurer of AES and Sophie GeorgimansAnd Professor at the University of Zaragoza and researcher at Arihsp in Health Policy and Services.

The association announced the names of the people who joined it after the open submission of nominations. All this in the context of the conclusion of the AES Conference on Economics and Health.

Carmen Perez Romero, head of AES, considered Inclusion of Roberto Nuño and Sophie Gorgemans on the AES Board of Directors as “Promoting with commitment in the academic, commercial and research fields”.

With nearly 700 fellows, AES brings together university professors and researchers, as well as healthcare professionals and professionals from related business sectors. With the aim of building bridges between research and social policy.

As part of the restructuring of the board of directors, Ana Garcia AltesSupposedly First Vice President. García Altes is currently Director of the Observatory of the Catalan Health System at the Agency for Health Quality and Assessment of Catalonia (AQuAS). In addition, she is an associate researcher at the Center for Research in Economics.

Appointed as second vice president Laya Maino BujolrasAnd Colleague She has been a Research Fellow at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) since December 2016. In addition, she is a Research Associate at the Center for Research in Economics and Health (Cres-UPF). García-Altis and Maino replace Ruth Puig Piero and Sandra García-Armesto as vice presidents, who have been part of the AES board for the past six years.