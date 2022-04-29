“Everything at once, everywhere”: Michelle Yeoh’s exclusive Spanish trailer for the Multiverse

“Everything at once, everywhere” One of the cinematic phenomena of the year It will undoubtedly be on most lists of the best films of 2022. Dan Cowan and Daniel Scheinert (Swiss Army Man), an action-comedy and sci-fi starring Michelle Yeoh, has caused quite a stir among US moviegoers and we already know when we can see it in Spain. : May 27 only in theaters.

To continue fueling the hype, we have our exclusive Spanish-language movie trailer, which is distributed in Spain by YouPlanet Pictures. There is very little left to discover Multiverse (Other). The film stars Stephanie Hsu, Jonathan Key Kwan, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, Jenny Slate, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The film from the famous studio A24 is preceded by excellent reviews in its home country, with admiration 97% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes And a very warm reception in theaters, it went from a limited release in 10 theaters to the best average since “Spider-Man: No Way Home” to become available on 2,200 screens in its fifth week. To date, it has raised nearly $30 million in the United States alone.

Here you also have a file official poster for Spain.

what is he talking about?

When a multidimensional rift alters reality, Evelyn (Yoh), a Chinese immigrant to America, is thrown into a wild adventure where only she can save the world. Lost in the endless realms of the multiverse, this unexpected heroine must direct her newfound powers to… Fight the strange and bewildering dangers of the multiverse while the fate of the world hangs in the balance.

Cowan & Scheinert opened the South by Southwest Festival (SXSW) in style this past March, thus kicking off his rising career. The film scored a victory for the A24, having the best average per screen since 2019, and In the Letterboxd movie app, it was marked as the highest rated movie in history. What we have said, is quite a phenomenon.

Opens “Everything at Once Everywhere” in theaters in May 27.