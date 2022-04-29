‘CODA’ and ‘Don’t Look Up’ Win Writers Guild Awards

This content was published on Mar 21, 2022 – 03:27

William Azbal

Los Angeles (USA), March 20 (EFE). This afternoon’s films “CODA” and “Don’t Look Up” won the awards for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Screenplay, respectively, at the Writers Guild of America (WGA) Awards.

“CODA”, who wrote the screenplay for Sein Heder based on the animated film “La Famille Bélier”, skipped “Dune”, “Nightmare Alley”, “West Side Story” or “tick, tick … Boom!” It was also nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

For his part, Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” won Best Original Screenplay for “The French Dispatch of the Liberty”, “King Richard”, “Licorice Pizza” and “Being the Ricardos”. “.

In a new virtual version of WGA, given the uncertainty still caused by the pandemic, these two films associated with video-on-demand platforms triumphed.

Which is that “CODA” was purchased by Apple – and available on Apple TV – last year for $25 million, having been honored at the prestigious Sundance Independent Film Festival in the same year.

As for “Don’t Look Up”, it was produced by Netflix, and after its premiere in December 2021, it entered the most-watched “top” in the platform’s history.

The Oscars will be next weekend with “The Power of the Dog” or “Dune”, the most nominated, but critics don’t rule out the possibility that it may be “CODA” that also won on the final screen version. Actors Guild Award, that could come as a surprise.

A film that has a mostly deaf cast and is nominated for Small Bust in the sections for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Picture.

In the latter, the song “Don’t Look Up” also appears as a finale, but its success is highly unlikely.

Finally, in the WGA TV categories, the main winner was “Hacks” (HBO), which won Best Comedy and Best New Series; While in the drama series department, the win went to “Succession”. EFE

gac / ics

© EFE 2022. Redistribution and retransmission of all or part of the contents of the Efe Services, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA, is expressly prohibited.