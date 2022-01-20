Exatlón Estados Unidos Summary of the third day of the competition | via Telemundo | Sixth season | Celebrity contenders vs. contenders | Exathlon USA | blue vs red | first week | Frederick Oldenburg | USA | lb send | TVMAS
Who is responsible for managing the competition program?
Venezuelan sports journalist Frederic Oldenburg will be responsible for hosting the competition reality show, along with Marcella “Chile” Canto as commentator.
Where do you see the US Exatlon?
The competition will be broadcast Monday through Friday from 7:00 PM via Telemundo. Additionally, you can download the series app which is available on Android and Apple.
When did the Telemundo contest premiere?
The competition’s reality show premiered on January 11, but it was later reported that it would be pushed back until Monday, January 17 via Telemundo.
Who are the participants in the US Exathlon?
• Jaime Espinal (red). Olympic wrestler, he is 36 years old and will be on the famous team.
• Polo Monares (red). He is a 42-year-old actor who will be in the famous team.
• Jordan O’Brien (red). He is a professional footballer, he is 29 years old and will be in the famous team.
• Pigeon flowers (red). He is a professional basketball player, at the age of 27 he will be on the famous team.
• Angel Espinoza (blue). She is a 27-year-old model and will be on the team of contestants.
• Emilio Lara (blue). He’s an architecture student, he’s 23 and will be on the Contenders team.
• Natalia Palacios (blue). She is a 25-year-old personal trainer and will be on the team of contestants.
• Rebecca Valentine (blue). She is an Account Executive, 27 years old and will be on the Contenders team.
What award does Exatlón United States award?
The 24 entrants who will compete in the competition week after week will seek to be creditors of the $200,000 prize.
This Wednesday comes a new episode of competition between Celebrities and competitors via Telemundo. You can watch the reality show from 7:00 pm.
