Experts: Ending US COVID-19 aid will prolong epidemic

50 mins ago Leland Griffith
London –

In the latest Senate package aimed at curbing the coronavirus, US lawmakers cut nearly all funding to prevent the virus from spreading beyond US borders, a move many health experts have described as dangerously short-sighted.

Experts warn that suspending COVID-19 aid for the poorest countries may eventually allow the kind of rampant transmission needed for the next worrisome emergence, undoing many of the gains made so far.

The United States has been the largest contributor to the global response to the pandemic, providing more than 500 million vaccines, and the lack of funds would be a major setback. The money paid for several interventions, including a mass vaccination campaign in the capital of Cameroon where hundreds of thousands of people received their first dose, as well as the construction of a COVID-19 care center in South Africa and the donation of 1,000 ventilators to that country.

Other vaccination campaigns funded by the United States could also end in dozens of countries – including Uganda, Zambia, Ivory Coast and Mali.

Misaki Winegra, the Ugandan official who heads a technical committee advising the government on the response to the pandemic, warned that “any disruption to funding will affect us”. He noted that Uganda relies heavily on donor aid – it has received more than 11 million vaccines from the US – and that any cuts “will make it difficult for us to make the money pay off.”

“This is a disappointing decision for poor countries that last year promised billions of vaccines and resources in the big promises made by the G7 and G20,” said Michael Head, a researcher in global health at the University of Southampton in Great Britain.

____

Megarian reported from Washington. Associated Press reporters Rodney Muhumosa in Kampala, Uganda; Mogomotsi Magume and Andrew Melderem in Johannesburg and Shinido Asado in Lagos, Nigeria contributed to this report.

More Stories

The global sports betting market is expected to reach $140 billion by 2028

6 hours ago Leo Adkins

The United States Expects Severe Sanctions On China If It Attacks Taiwan – 07/04/2022

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

America seeks dialogue with North Korea, warns of “consequences” of its missile launches | international | News

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

US warns North Korea of ​​’consequences’ of missile launches

1 day ago Leland Griffith

What You Need to Know About Online Casinos

1 day ago Leo Adkins

What does the United States want? – Finance

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Generation Amazing and the Supreme Council for Sports celebrate World Sports Day at a United Nations event

38 mins ago Mia Thompson

Science and innovation will invest $25 million in health research and development projects

41 mins ago Mia Thompson

Qatar 2022 World Cup: Kenyan and Ugandan workers denounce mistreatment at event-related projects | RMMD DTBN | Total Sports

42 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | How do you react | Applications | Smartphones | trick | Activate | wander | nda | nnni | sports game

43 mins ago Leo Adkins

Ukraine Cases Exceeded Too Much – New York Times Video Shows Ukrainian Soldiers Executing Wounded Russians (Powerful Images)

46 mins ago Cedric Manwaring