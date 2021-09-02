Experts in economics and business participate in Expansion Summit 2021

39 mins ago

Some of the topics that will be covered in this edition are: the new trend of the Mexican economy, business renewal, innovation and business unicorns, among others.

luxury speakers

The guests of honor at the meeting will be two international personalities with outstanding careers in the world of technology Entrepreneurship: Amin Tofani and Randy Zuckerberg.

In addition, figures leading the country’s public sector will provide their perspective and delve into the specific challenges facing Mexico. Among them is Marcelo Ebrard, Minister of Foreign Relations. Tatiana Clauther, Minister of Economy. Alejandro Diaz de Leon, Governor of the Bank of Mexico; Raquel Poinrostro, Head of the IRS (SAT); Esteban Moctezuma, Mexico’s ambassador to the United States.

The theme of the Expansión Summit will focus on analyzing and analyzing the changes that the COVID-19 pandemic has imposed on the economic sector and its impact on companies and how this has led to the continued demand for business models. To achieve this, you will connect the most important personalities in the financial, business and public sector communities to share their ideas and knowledge virtually.

