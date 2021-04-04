Exports rebound in 19 states: Inegi





The value of exports in the country’s 19 states registered growth during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same period the previous year, according to an analysis of the latest data released by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

The revitalization of international trade (especially with the United States) during the second half of last year led to a preference for foreign sales by entities, especially those on the northern borders, being the main driver of their economic recovery.

Exports from border states such as Chihuahua, Coahuila, Baya California, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and Sonora totaled $ 64,968 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, a figure 5.9% higher than the 61,369 million reported in the previous year. In addition, the overseas sales of these six entities account for about 60% of the national total.

The case for Coahuila is highlighted, whose shipments rebounded by 11.5% in the fourth quarter of last year compared to the same period in 2019, reaching a total of $ 13,830 million, and is the second largest contributor to national exports (13%).

For its part, Chihuahua, the country’s main export entity, reported overseas sales of $ 15,956 million in the reference period, a figure 4% higher than the amount reached the previous year, and 14% nationwide participation. .

Tamaulipas, Baja California, and Nuevo León reported increases at an annual rate of 8.2%, 5.7%, and 1%, respectively. Other states outside the US borders, such as Guanajuato, have reported positive trade balances.

JL