Foods that boost your health

Surely you know that there is no magic formula that guarantees you achievement HappinessNo diet, recipe, or superfood puts it in a tray. Nor can you always be happy. But yes you can get a file welfare state. This is related to physical and mental health. In this sense, food can help, as it will not only make your body function better, but your skin will look brighter and your hair will be stronger and healthier. You will also feel healthier and better. The healthy diet It affects all aspects.

As a dietitian at Quirónsalud Sagrado Corazon Hospital, Inoa Romero, explains, the Mediterranean diet, along with daily exercise, are essential components of good health. without forgetting Eat fresh, seasonal foods and drink enough water. His colleague Ines Martín, a dietician and nutritionist at Quirónsalud Sagrado Corazón also recalls that “it is just as important as Eat healthy is to eat safely,” and insists that “it is the responsibility of every consumer to be responsible for that: the acquisition, storage, handling and cooking of food is appropriate to ensure a “safe diet.”

Starting with these introductions, it should also be remembered Eating is fun And that there are foods that can give us a very satisfying experience when eaten and that, in addition, contribute to making us feel better. Thus, including it in a healthy diet will not push us towards happiness, but it will provide our brain with a pleasant feeling of well-being.