From Netflix to Liga MX: Alazraki buys team San Luis to turn it into Club de Cuervos (MEMES)

25 mins ago Cynthia Porter

it’s not a joke, Carlos Alzraqi plan rename from the team From San Luis to Club de CuervosAs in the Netflix series after buying the club with a group of investors from the United States.

The Mexican publicist revealed on his YouTube show “Desayunando” that they had actually purchased the equipment. Saint Louis with a goal Rename it a crows club.

