it’s not a joke, Carlos Alzraqi plan rename from the team From San Luis to Club de CuervosAs in the Netflix series after buying the club with a group of investors from the United States.

The Mexican publicist revealed on his YouTube show “Desayunando” that they had actually purchased the equipment. Saint Louis with a goal Rename it a crows club.

“I haven’t spoken to them, we have already bought in San Luis athlete along with some gringo investors who love baseball” blue for guests in your program.

asked Javier Lozano Alarcón, former Minister of Labour blue for him Team NameBut that gave him one big hint.

“What are they interested in. But I can’t announce it yet. I can’t tell you but you can imagine it NounHe replied, “That’s why we bought it.” Carlos Alzraqi.

chain of strikes الضرب crows club Produced by Mexican director Gaz Alazrachi, son of Carlos Alazrachi, who has rights NounAnd everything indicates that the “Chava” Iglesias team will move from fantasy to reality.

These American investors, led by Jeff Luno of the Houston Astros, and in partnership with blue They bought the club from Potosi from Atletico Madrid.

After the news was released, social network users did not miss the opportunity to release their best shot Memes from arrival crows club Mexican League.

