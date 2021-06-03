Netflix cancels ‘Buyer’s Legacy’ reporter

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter


Bad news for fans of the “Jupiter’s Legacy” heroes, which is that Netflix and concept creator Mark Millar, It won’t last with season 2., although the consolation is that based on this universe of fictional characters, there will be a series of “Supercrooks” villains.

It was Millar himself in social networks who was responsible for conveying the bad news to his fans, stating that he and the platform could not agree on the direction the series would take. For this reason, Netflix decided to release the contracts of the series’ protagonists, including Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb and Ben Daniels.

Mark Millar doesn’t close the door to continuing the “Jupiter Legacy” plot, though he warns that if it does, It will be with another team and not as a short series.

In the comics, “Supercrooks” are a group of super-villains who, tired of losing to heroes in the United States, decide to emigrate to another continent without the presence of the heroes of justice: Europe, where they unleash their misdeeds.

Millar himself defined this sitcom as a mix of “Ocean’s Eleven” and “X-Men,” among others.

megabyte

  • Buyer’s Legacy
  • Netflix
  • Mark Millar
  • Supercrocs

More Stories

From Netflix to Liga MX: Alazraki buys team San Luis to turn it into Club de Cuervos (MEMES)

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: New Animated Movie Coming in 2023 With Seth Rogen

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Five of Harrison Ford’s best films

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Isza Gonzalez claims to be the highest paid actress in Hollywood

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

One of the most watched movies starring Anthony Gonzalez

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Little did Mark Wahlberg and Antoine Fuqua know that their new movie would be premiering at Paramount +

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Netflix cancels ‘Buyer’s Legacy’ reporter

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

TV channels to watch South American qualifiers live broadcast | football | Sports

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

European Union. The teacher is barefoot. lend shoes to graduate student | viral

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

BUAP, a key during a pandemic: Alfonso Esparza

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Breath of the Wild 2 is trending on Twitter for the following reason

5 hours ago Leo Adkins