Andrea Duru Kardashian’s stunning dress at the premiere of her new movie

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters’ style has been imitated and criticized in equal measure. The most famous clan in the United States made impossible dresses, filled with translucent paper and suggestive slits, their hallmark. Not only are they considered an icon, especially Kim Kardashian, but they also influence other celebrity styles inspired by these outfits that leave little to the imagination.

The latest celebrity to score Kardashian was Andrea Duru, who caught the eye at the premiere of her new movie Xtremo in Madrid. The actress left the audience speechless with a very groundbreaking and daring style that outdid the rest of the cast.

picture description

The young woman was wearing a black dress with sheer membranes, a “halter” neck, and a neckline that revealed her high-waisted panties. An extreme design that the new Netflix movie hero combined with simple yet successful strappy sandals and Pandora jewelry.

Andrea Douro at the premiere of “Xtremo” in Madrid Sergio R Moreno

Doro was also surprised by her pretty appearance. The actress collected her hair in a high-impact “wet” bun, by Elias Serrano, and put on the most authentic makeup, with red shades and a “cat’s eye” complete with a “dot eye,” the low point of the lower lashes increasingly being seen at big events.

Andrea Douro at the premiere of “Xtremo” in Madrid Sergio R Moreno

Andrea stood on the impromptu red carpet with Oscar Casas, who refreshed the suit with a gold and black hoodie over the jacket. The new movie premieres on stage tomorrow, Friday, June 4th. A thriller that tells the story of a retired man who wants to take revenge on his sister.

Andrea Douro at the premiere of “Xtremo” in Madrid Sergio R Moreno

