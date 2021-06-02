Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: New Animated Movie Coming in 2023 With Seth Rogen

51 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Seth Rogen He will be responsible for the production of the new animated film for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount Pictures, the license rights holders, have signed an agreement with the production company of the Canadian comedian, director and film producer, Point Gray Pictures, which he founded himself in 2011, the film will be shown in the following theaters August 11, 2023; It still does not have a final address.

TMNT will return pizza to theaters on August 11, 2023

Information developed by diverse Confirmed by Rogen himself, he is not giving further details about which movie will be an animated CG. Brendan O’Brien, Director Neighbour And a sequel to his scriptwriting role. to part, Jeff Rowe (Mitchells vs Machines) will be the manager.

The message that Seth Rogen posted on Twitter during the afternoon of June 1 is limited to showing a sketch on paper in which we can see the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ initials, the movie’s release date, and some values ​​like honor and loyalty.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a global symbol of entertainment

license Ninja TurtlesThese mutant animals, Teenagers and Ninjas, began in May of 1984 By comics publisher Mirage Studios. Its importance in both New York, USA and the rest of the world has been superlative in recent decades, and over time has become a media franchise with a presence in the audiovisual field – series, movies, video games – as derivative products, what we know as commerce.

There are many stages, arcs, and epics related to the universe of Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo and Donatello. Depending on the publisher responsible for licensing, different views of his character were presented; Mainly because there are different authors and cartoonists. Archie Comics, Dreamwave Productions, or IDW Publishing has brought the Ninja Turtles to a point right now.

In the future, TMNT will return to the video game world with DotEmu responsible for distributing Streets of Rage 4 with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. The game was developed by Tribune Games, part of the studio that worked on Scott Pilgrin vs. World: The Game and TMT Game Boy Advance.

Source | diverse; Seth Rogen

