Five of Harrison Ford’s best films

We’ve produced the Top 5 with the best movies featuring Harrison Ford, combining average scores from Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb, the Internet’s most complete databases for the taste of American critics and audiences, respectively. Be warned, we’re not talking about his best shows, but the best movies he’s worked on. This is the result, is your favorite missing? 5. Star Wars (George Lucas, 1977)

Harrison has always been a trusted carpenter for Lucas & Co. and when the director needed someone to give him replicas in the casting process, Ford changed his life forever. The beloved getaway in the star franchise already had a face. 4. Apocalypse Now (Francis Ford Coppola, 1979)

In this Francis Ford Coppola marvel, the protagonist plays a small role as Colonel Lucas, a military man who first explains to Captain Willard that he must ascend to Nong, slip between Kurtz’s forces and put an end to his mandate. next to nothing. 3 – Raiders of the Lost Ark (Steven Spielberg, 1981)

The first cartoon of an archaeologist you won’t find working in a bleak office. Giant rocks, religious monuments, poisoned dates, Nazi pretensions… is this the best adventure movie ever? 2. The Empire Strikes Back (Irvin Kershner, 1980)

The second installment of the TV series Skywalker. On this occasion, the relationship between Han and Leia seems to be improving, at least until a friend from the past is forced to betray them and Solo ends up frozen in carbonite. 1. Blade Runner (Ridley Scott, 1982)