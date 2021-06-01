Isza Gonzalez claims to be the highest paid actress in Hollywood





Iza Gonzalez This Sunday bragged about being one of the top five stars in Hollywood today, according to Niche Portal, which is especially important for Mexican women because she is a woman and Latina.

“This goes to Mexicans and Latinos.”

According to the portal data NumbersAnd the Gonzalez is fifth on the list of highest-earning stars, According to the National Box Office movies that had a major role in 2021 and the previous two years.

Iza Gonzalez is the first woman on the list, only behind her Samuel L. JacksonWho leads the table, Tom HollandAnd the Liam Neeson s will Smith.

Days after posting a harsh message on Twitter mourning the pressures she was under in Hollywood, which she claimed were “ruining” her mental health, she is now more positive.

“This goes to Mexicans and Latinos. Because we deserve to see it. Thank you for your support because you are the ones who go to the movies,” he said on his Twitter account.

Through social networks, Iza remembered the “number of times” she cried when she heard “over and over” that a Latino woman or “any related stereotype” You cannot be the heroBut this did not discourage her and she continued to believe in herself.

The actress, who was “very proud” of the achievement, said: “For me it is a moment I never thought I would see. It’s for my people, Mexicans. Latins always believe.”

Izza Gonzalez: Half a Dozen Movies in Three Years

This list strives to acknowledge actors and actresses triumphing at the box office over time and not just because of the big, lonely success; Which is why they score them based on the income their films make over a period of three years.

in this period , Isza Gonzalez has been a part of six films, Including three leadership roles.

González recently premiered last March with the Demián Bichir movie “Godzilla vs. Kong”, which has been at the box office top in the US and Canada for several weeks, according to data from the specialist portal Box Office Mojo. He also premiered on Netflix with the movie “Don’t Worry, I’ll Take Care of You”, alongside Rosamund Pike.

In this list it appears And also the American actor of Mexican descent, Michael Peña, in 10th place. And Mexican Lupita Nyong’o in eleventh place.

