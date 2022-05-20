Germany celebrates the International Business Tourism Fair

7 hours ago Mia Thompson

The German city of Frankfurt has announced that it is ready for the International Trade Fair for Business Tourism, Meetings and Motivational Travel (IMEX).

Three years later, this program returns with international suppliers, where exhibitors from over 90 countries will be at the forefront of the activity.

More than 2,800 buyers from all over the world, including agencies, companies, freelancers and associations, prepare their programs and plan meetings during those days.

All countries of Europe, North and South America, including Canada, Brazil and Costa Rica, will participate in this exhibition.

This year the fair will witness the largest African representation in history. Countries such as Rwanda, Tunisia, Uganda, South Africa and Ethiopia are using IMEX to present their new conference desk.

The International Exhibition of Business Tourism, Meetings and Motivational Travel is the most important activity in Germany and the world, where they hold meetings, conferences, events and motivational trips.

It is intended for all service providers that have something to offer about events such as hotels, incentive and event agencies, convention centers, meeting and conference planners and event agencies in the area.

VTV / DO / DNA

Source: Latin press

