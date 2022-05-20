Bankers and financial regulators from 44 countries visited the Bitcoin Beach in El Salvador

The President of the Republic, Najib Bukele, highlighted the visit to Bitcoin Beach by central bankers and financial regulators from 44 countries in El Salvador to discuss the digital economy, banking and financial inclusion.

During their arrival in the country, representatives of central banks and financial institutions analyzed the benefits that Bitcoin brought to El Salvador as legal tender.

Among the central banks are the banks of Paraguay, Angola, Uganda, Namibia, Ghana, Haiti, Jordan, Egypt, the Dominican Republic, Armenia, Congo, Bangladesh and other countries in Africa and Asia, as well as the Public Financial Supervisory Authority. Entities in Costa Rica and the Supervisory Authority for the Popular and Solidarity Economy in Ecuador, as well as the Central Bank of El Salvador.

At one of the events in which they participated, the Policy Program Director of the Alliance for Financial Inclusion, Eliki Politawa, explained that the importance of digitizing the economy lies in the fact that it becomes a channel for promoting banking and financial inclusion. .

At the same time, the President of the Central Reserve Bank of El Salvador (BCR), Douglas Rodriguez, outlined the importance of financial inclusion to promote economic growth, reduce poverty and improve the quality of life.