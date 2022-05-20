Peres Esquivel asked a British minister not to extradite Assange to the United States

(Photo: file).

Nobel Peace Prize Adolfo Perez Esquivel He complained to the UK Home Secretary, Pretty PratelTo refuse the extradition request of Mr. (Julian Assange by the US government,” and after convicting that the extradition sought by Washington was “arbitrary and unlawful,” he urged the official to “defend the rule of law” and allow the case “to take up the criminal justice system of the United Kingdom.”

Peres Esquivel, in an English-language letter addressed to the foreign minister in charge of the interior portfolio, warned that “there could be Serious consequences If the UK decides to continue with this extradition”, recall some of the precedents of cases in which London halted the extradition process “in recognition of the same psychological state” that Assange is going through.

“The International Bar Association’s Human Rights Institute confirms this, given that Mr. Assange was a victim of psychological torture, and his extradition to the United States would be illegal under international law Human Rights”, the 1980 Nobel laureate in another paragraph of the letter sent to Pratel.

“The UK must reject the request for arbitrary and unlawful extradition from the USA.” Adolfo Perez Esquivel

On the level of jurisprudence, the International Reference in Human Rights urged the current Home Secretary in the United Kingdom to follow steps Theresa Mayanother member of the Conservative Party (Conservative) who in 2012, while holding the same wallet, prevented the extradition of the Internet activist to the United States Gary McKinnonknown at the time as the “Pentagon Pirate”, because his health was in danger.

“The United Kingdom, a sovereign country with a long tradition of upholding the rule of law, The request for arbitrary and unlawful extradition must be rejected from the United States of America. The former Home Office Secretary of State, Theresa May, has properly suspended the extradition of Gary McKinnon in acknowledgment of the same mental state as Mr Assange,” said Perez Esquivel.

He also referred to a series of facts and statements about the founder of WikiLeaks, from a warning from the Council of Europe that identified the treatment received by Assange as “one of the most serious threats to press freedom”. Even the “official UN report” concluded on 1 November 2019 that “unless the UK urgently changes course and mitigates its inhumane situation, Assange’s continued exposure to abuse and mistreatment will soon cost you your life.”

“The European Union Parliament, parliamentarians, heads of state and former heads of state from all over the world, legal professionals and legal scholars express their concern about the violations of Mr. Julian Assange’s fundamental human, civil and political rights and the precedent for their persecution,” said Perez-Equivel.

In this regard, after reviewing the anti-extradition rulings, the Nobel laureate told the British official that he shared “the growing collective concerns expressed about violations of Mr Julian Assange’s fundamental human, civil and political rights”.

Finally, he warned against “a precedent that his persecution establishes freedom of the press” on a global level, he also warned against “asserting the universal jurisdiction of the United States of America” ​​over the rest of the world.

The letter sent by Peres Esquivel, Priti Pratel, is a Conservative leader and economist by profession, and analysts associate him with the far-right wing of the Conservative Party; His parents were born in India, then settled in Uganda – when it was a British protectorate – to finally settle in the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed her to the Home Office in July 2019.