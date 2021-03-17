Giovanni Reina may miss the FIFA date with the USA

The FIFA date is about to begin and different teams around the world are preparing to unite their best men in the World Cup Qualifiers. The United States will have two matches in three days, the same two games that will be played in Europe, the first against it Jamaica in Austria on March 25 and then against Northern Ireland in Irish soil on March 28.

Gregg Berhalter has documented men who are active in the big clubs of the “old continent”, such as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKinney, Tyler Adams, and Serginho Dest, among others, however, the restrictions appear to be due to The coronavirus pandemic will affect the recall of the US strategist.

According to information from the “Guardian” newspaper, Borussia Dortmund could prevent Giovanni Reina from making the trip with USMNTBecause the German government will force the footballer to quarantine for 14 days upon his return, which is something the team cannot risk, because North America is one of its most important men as they fight to enter the Champions League spots.

In addition to the situation regarding the German league, the Dortmund team also stands on their doorstep Champions League quarter-final matches, So it is very difficult to lose important football players.

Clubs are not obligated to loan their players

In the event that German rules are kept and no exception is made for footballers like Reina or England’s Judd Bellingham, their national teams will have to refrain from summoning these players, according to FIFA rules, clubs are not obligated to loan them due to the epidemic.