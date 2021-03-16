The complex situation continues on the borders of the United States and Mexico (+ video) ›World› Granma

According to the National Institute of Migration (INM) in Mexico, the number of deportations from the United States has increased this year. According to the numbers, between the 1st. January and 1. March 2021, 25,054 Mexicans were received and assisted.

Analysts suggest that the administration of US President Joe Biden could be marked by increased deportations. As part of the new immigration policy, Hispan TV is expanding.

The specialists stress that the matter is disturbing, because among the last six presidents of the United States, Barack Obama’s administration carried out the largest number of deportations. Under his mandate, more than three million Mexicans returned home; However, now with Joe Biden, that number could be increased.

The government of Mexico is in talks with the US government and at the regional level to achieve family reunification Photo: Getty Images

There is also concern about the number of unaccompanied children arriving at the border. In January, 5,871 unaccompanied children crossed the border, an increase of nearly 20% compared to 4,995 children who did so in December, according to data from the US Bureau of Customs and Border Protection. Immigration facilities in the United States, according to Russia Today.

Regarding this issue, the National Institute for Migration clarifies that the Mexican government is in talks with the United States government and at the regional level to achieve family reunification for minors, as well as for the immigration process with this goal that will take place in the countries of origin of the children, in a way that guarantees their human rights.

