Peruvian long-distance runner Gladys Tejeda made the news again after finishing sixth and setting a new South American record at the Seville Marathon held today in that Spanish city where the national athlete celebrated her first competition in 2022.

The training work done in Kenya with the world’s best long-distance racers seems to be paying off Gladys Tejeda This was seen in the Seville Marathon as the Latin American best located at 42 kilometers and 195 metres.

The The Junin County native athlete clocked 2:25:57, improving 2:26:48. That was in Beru’s power as well, Ines Melkor was founded on September 28, 2014.

Juliette Chikwell (Uganda) won the test with a time of 2 hours 23 minutes 13 seconds. The silver and bronze medal went to Ethiopia. Jada Ponto (2:23:39) was second and Sevan Melako (2:23:49) in third. Between them and the Peruvians, two Kenyans, Josephine Chebkosh and Tahara Changwoni, finished.

Tejeda hopes to compete in the world championships in Oregon Among its goals, it seeks to re-establish the gold medal at the upcoming Pan American Games in Santiago 2023 and to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

