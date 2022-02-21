Gladys Tejeda sets a new South American record at the Seville Marathon

Fundesta Peru Gladys Tejeda He’s back in the news after finishing sixth and setting a new South American record in Seville Marathon The contested Sunday in which our actress celebrated her first competition of 2022.

Training work done in Kenya with the best long-distance racers in the world is paying off Gladys Tejeda It was seen in Seville MarathonIt was Latin America’s best located at 42 kilometers and 195 metres.

The Junin County-born athlete clocked 2 hours 25 minutes 57 seconds, improving from the 2 hours 26 minutes 48 seconds also set up by Peruvian Ines Melkor, which was founded on September 28, 2014.

Juliette Chikwell (Uganda) won the test with a time of 2 hours 23 minutes 13 seconds. The silver and bronze medal went to Ethiopia. Jada Ponto (2:23:39) was second and Sevan Melako (2:23:49) in third. Between them and the Peruvians, two Kenyans, Josephine Chebkosh and Tahara Changwoni, finished.

tjida He hopes to compete in the world championships in Oregon and seeks, among his goals, to retain the gold medal at the upcoming Pan American Games Santiago 2023 and to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris 2024.