Gladys Tegeda breaks a new record in the South American Marathon in Seville

Peruvian long-distance runner Gladys Tejeda made the news again after finishing sixth and setting a new South American record at the Seville Marathon held today in that Spanish city where the national athlete celebrated her first competition in 2022.

The training work done in Kenya with the world’s best long-distance runners seems to be paying off for Gladys Tejeda and this was seen in the Seville Marathon, where the best Latin American was put in at 42km and 195m.

The Junin County-born athlete clocked 2 hours 25 minutes 57 seconds, improving from the 2 hours 26 minutes 48 seconds also set up by Peruvian Ines Melkor, which was founded on September 28, 2014.

Juliette Chikwell (Uganda) won the test with a time of 2 hours 23 minutes 13 seconds. The silver and bronze medal went to Ethiopia. Jada Ponto (2:23:39) was second and Sevan Melako (2:23:49) in third. Between them and the Peruvians, two Kenyans, Josephine Chebkosh and Tahara Changwoni, finished.

TEgida hopes to compete in the world championships in Oregon, and one of her goals is to retain the gold medal at the upcoming Pan American Games in Santiago 2023 and to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris 2024.

(Andean source)