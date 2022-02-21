Best NBA All-Star Game

The NBA This Sunday praised to 75 best player in its history during a break all Stars Toy who was played in Cleveland, United States. by 75th Anniversary of the League, the NBA This season he announced the list of the 75 best players of his career. Thus, many members of that illustrious roster went to Cleveland and earned league honors benefiting from an All-Star celebration. Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Charles Barclay, Jerry West, Dominic Wilkins, Julius Irving, Dirk Nowitzki, Shaquille O’Neal, Kevin McHale, Reggie Miller, Oscar Robertson and Irvine “Magic” Johnson They were some of the heroes of this honor on the field. Some of the active players who appeared on that prestigious list also appeared, such as LeBron James, Giannis Anticonmo, Stephen Curry, Carmelo Anthony or Kawhi Leonard.

The others couldn’t make it to Cleveland but were involved with a small video appearance; This was the case for players like Bill Russell, Karl Malone or Steve Nash. The meeting between LeBron James and Michael Jordan, Who embraced each other from the heart, it was one of the most emotional moments of the night. After the game, the Lakers star explained how important that moment was to him. “I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to shake hands with the man who inspired me throughout my childhood,” LeBron said in a post-match press conference.

“I haven’t had many conversations with him in my 19 years in this business, but a part of me wouldn’t be here without the inspiration of MJ (Michael Jordan). When I was a kid I always wanted to be like him.” record curry For the fifth year in a row since the NBA changed its All-Star format, LeBron’s side, who faced Durant (who didn’t play due to injury and didn’t turn up due to a local disaster) won the victory and this time the MVP. about Stephen Curry, who put in a great performance with 16 hat-tricks and 50 total points. “This trophy has a very special meaning,” Curry said upon receiving the Kobe Bryant All-Star Player of the Year award.