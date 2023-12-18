Glovo strengthens its international expansion with arrivals in Uganda, Moldova and Kyrgyzstan

Barcelona, ​​October 16 (Europe Press) –

Glovo arrives this week in the capitals of Moldova (Chisinau) and Uganda (Kampala) and in the next few days to Kyrgyzstan (Bishek), and with this expansion in markets, it will move from operating in 121 cities in 2018 to more than 690 cities. Locations offline.

The company maintains its commitment to consolidation in the Eastern European, Middle East and African markets, where it has already become a leader in delivery, the company said in a statement on Friday.

In Eastern Europe, Moldova joins Romania, Serbia and Ukraine; In Kyrgyzstan, it is added to Georgia and Kazakhstan in Central Asia and the Middle East, while in Africa it is already present in Morocco, Ivory Coast and Kenya.

Following these launches, Glovo is available in 22 countries and 700 cities, with more than 60,000 businesses and restaurants and 54,000 active delivery drivers around the world.

For Glovo, these new openings reinforce the “consolidation and sustainability strategy” it has put in place for those regions where it leads the sector, as well as the fact that it expanded in Spain to 156 new locations in the first half of 2020.

Cities in Spain

Among the most recent cities to be incorporated are Manresa, El Prat de Llobregat, Villadecan, Castelldefels (Barcelona), and several provincial capitals such as Cáceres, Segovia, Zamora, Huesca, and Jaén; Torremolinos, Benalmádena (Málaga), Denia (Alicante), Puerto de la Cruz (Tenerife), and Maspalomas (Gran Canaria).

Glovo CEO and founder, Oscar Pierre, emphasized that “growth in international markets is very positive” and that acceptance among enterprises, delivery staff and users has exceeded his own expectations.

“We are very confident in the potential of these three new countries and believe that our services will also be very well received,” he added.