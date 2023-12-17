GDP grows by 5.2% in the third quarter – El Financiero

It was the United States economy Best performance during the third quarter of the year It recorded a growth of 5.2 percent at the quarterly rate analyzed, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA, in English).

This was the second review by the BEA, which initially estimated growth of 4.9 percent at a quarterly annual rate.

the Expanded 5.2 percent between July and September This would be the strongest data this year since the fourth quarter of 2021, when it grew by 7.0 percent.

“The update primarily reflects upward revisions to nonresidential fixed investment and state and local government spending that were partially offset by a downward revision to consumer spending,” the bureau explained.

Imports were revised downwards

Imports: A Subtraction in calculating GDP, was revised downward, according to the BEA. By sector, it was noted that total fixed investment grew by 10.5% at an annual quarterly rate, and within it, non-residential investment grew by 1.3%, slowing from 7.4% in the previous period.

While government spending expanded by 5.5 percent, state and local government spending grew by 4.6 percent, slightly lower than the previous 4.7 percent.

he Consumer expenses Although it is still showing resilience, it will grow by 3.6%, less than the 4.0% previously estimated.

The BEA is scheduled to release its third and final revision of US GDP on December 21.