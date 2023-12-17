GDP grows by 5.2% in the third quarter – El Financiero

Mia Thompson December 17, 2023 0
GDP grows by 5.2% in the third quarter – El Financiero

It was the United States economy Best performance during the third quarter of the year It recorded a growth of 5.2 percent at the quarterly rate analyzed, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA, in English).

This was the second review by the BEA, which initially estimated growth of 4.9 percent at a quarterly annual rate.

the Expanded 5.2 percent between July and September This would be the strongest data this year since the fourth quarter of 2021, when it grew by 7.0 percent.

“The update primarily reflects upward revisions to nonresidential fixed investment and state and local government spending that were partially offset by a downward revision to consumer spending,” the bureau explained.

Imports were revised downwards

Imports: A Subtraction in calculating GDP, was revised downward, according to the BEA. By sector, it was noted that total fixed investment grew by 10.5% at an annual quarterly rate, and within it, non-residential investment grew by 1.3%, slowing from 7.4% in the previous period.

While government spending expanded by 5.5 percent, state and local government spending grew by 4.6 percent, slightly lower than the previous 4.7 percent.

he Consumer expenses Although it is still showing resilience, it will grow by 3.6%, less than the 4.0% previously estimated.

The BEA is scheduled to release its third and final revision of US GDP on December 21.

More Stories

Zorio: “Lim established Meriton Resources in Nigeria for oil companies”

Zorio: “Lim established Meriton Resources in Nigeria for oil companies”

Mia Thompson December 16, 2023 0
Dozens of countries are joining ocean stewardship

Dozens of countries are joining ocean stewardship

Mia Thompson December 16, 2023 0
La Jornada – U.S. import prices fell 1.4% in November

La Jornada – U.S. import prices fell 1.4% in November

Mia Thompson December 15, 2023 0
Business also shines at Pearl of Africa

Business also shines at Pearl of Africa

Mia Thompson December 14, 2023 0
US inflation falls by a tenth in November to 3.1%

US inflation falls by a tenth in November to 3.1%

Mia Thompson December 13, 2023 0
Economy: Reasons for the United States’ resilience | a job

Economy: Reasons for the United States’ resilience | a job

Mia Thompson December 11, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

GDP grows by 5.2% in the third quarter – El Financiero

GDP grows by 5.2% in the third quarter – El Financiero

Mia Thompson December 17, 2023 0
Harvard University launches free video game development and home learning course – Teach Me About Science

Harvard University launches free video game development and home learning course – Teach Me About Science

Cedric Manwaring December 17, 2023 0
Zorio: “Lim established Meriton Resources in Nigeria for oil companies”

Zorio: “Lim established Meriton Resources in Nigeria for oil companies”

Mia Thompson December 16, 2023 0
Earthquake in USA Today, December 16 – Exact time, magnitude and epicenter via USGS | United States Geological Survey | mix up

Earthquake in USA Today, December 16 – Exact time, magnitude and epicenter via USGS | United States Geological Survey | mix up

Cedric Manwaring December 16, 2023 0
Dozens of countries are joining ocean stewardship

Dozens of countries are joining ocean stewardship

Mia Thompson December 16, 2023 0