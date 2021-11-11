Goalkeeper Onyango, Uganda Tourism Board reinforces Ugandan team heading to Spain

26 mins ago Leland Griffith

Former Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango has asked many young players to believe in themselves, work hard and keep calm if they succeed in their careers.

“We want more Denis Onyango and Sekagia to come. For the younger players, focus on the work. Stay human and focus on the game. Always work hard and doors will open for you,” the Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper revealed.

Onyango made the remarks at the Serena Hotel, Kejo, on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, while addressing the media during a special event where he joined FestoWeb Sports Management as Special Technical Officer.

