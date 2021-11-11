Goalkeeper Onyango, Uganda Tourism Board reinforces Ugandan team heading to Spain

Former Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango has asked many young players to believe in themselves, work hard and keep calm if they succeed in their careers.

“We want more Denis Onyango and Sekagia to come. For the younger players, focus on the work. Stay human and focus on the game. Always work hard and doors will open for you,” the Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper revealed.

Onyango made the remarks at the Serena Hotel, Kejo, on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, while addressing the media during a special event where he joined FestoWeb Sports Management as Special Technical Officer.

A bag with cultural designs that Team Fundi will use on the Tour of Spain.

The same event was honored by Claire Mugabe, President of the Uganda Tourism Authority (UTB), Legislator Frederick Angora (Member of Parliament Tororo South), Solomon Osiya, two footballers (goalkeeper Derek Emokoli and Ivan Irinimbabazi), members of the Sports Department FestoWeb and Styles .

Onyango has become an ambassador for FestoWeb Sports Management, the architects behind Team Fundi who will travel to Spain for the January 2022 football show.

Presence. Angora reports that the flight has been moved to January 2022 after not traveling on pre-scheduled dates in October 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are honored that Denis Onyango and the Uganda Tourism Board have officially joined forces. The trip did not continue in October 2021 as previously planned due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Angora representative revealed our intention to travel to Spain in January 2022.

Some of the T-shirts and bags donated by the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB)

UTB’s Claire Mugabe said she is excited to be working with FestoWeb Sports Management Group and Glasman International to promote the Ugandan destination.

The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) is pleased to cooperate with the Ugandan team that will be performing in Spain. It is an excellent promotional opportunity and strategy for us to use sport as a means of promoting tourism in Uganda. After exploiting the potential of domestic tourism in times of COVID-19, UTB is now aggressively pursuing international markets and targeting Spain as one of those creating a clearer view of Uganda’s destination. Claire Mugabe, Officer, Uganda Tourism Board (UTB)

The Uganda Tourism Board will provide all match day training kits and kits as well as hand luggage.

The leading Ugandan team in Spain will be led by Turkey’s Omar Sirli.

Omar Cerley (Fendi coach) with Denis Onyango in the Olympia Sports Academy shirt

The training camp in Spain for the Uganda Select Team Fundi will take place at Al Faz Del PI, where all matches will take place at the Benidorm Alicante Stadium.

There are many partners to make this happen, from the government of Uganda, the Uganda Football Association (FUFA), Lake Victoria Resort and Spa, the Ministry of Health and most recently the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB).

This entire project was officially launched by His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in Manifesto NRM 2021-2026, titled “Securing Your Future”.

This initiative is in association with Glasman Group Football International (GGFI).

For starters, GGFI operates in 12 European countries. It is about educating, developing, displaying, representing and creating the beautiful game of football.