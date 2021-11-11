Make money from rental property in the US? New Promecap Fund

2 hours ago Leland Griffith

Fund V will seek to raise between $300 and $400 million in capital contributions through March 2022, to acquire 1.2 billion assets of Class A-, B and C+ properties in the United States” which can be obtained at a significant discount in respect of out the replacement cost,” they explained.

The companies will also focus on selecting areas with high population and economic growth on the part of the Hispanic community, which will benefit from immigration to other states and from lower rent.

Eagle Property’s latest investment fund closed nine months ago, after acquiring $146 million from investors and co-investors, which were allocated in 11 assets from 2,400 apartments in Florida and Texas, so PromCap is confident and wants a more ambitious goal on your side.

“This partnership will provide Promecap’s sophisticated investor base with immediate access to investment opportunities in multi-family assets in some of the strongest employment and income growth markets in the United States,” Fernando Pacheco, Mananning, said in a statement.

Women’s football enters La Masia, FC Barcelona’s training center

More Stories

Goalkeeper Onyango, Uganda Tourism Board reinforces Ugandan team heading to Spain

10 hours ago Leland Griffith

US President Joe Biden signs the Birth Act

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Tips to succeed in the betting games as the beginner

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Goalkeeper Onyango, Uganda Tourism Board, promotes Uganda’s selection team to Spain

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Ugandan security forces prevent the US ambassador from visiting the main opposition leader at his home

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Bingo and Other Games That May Boost Cognitive Function

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Los Angeles Health System took off and brought the best of private medicine to Mexico

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

– Sports program November 11: World Cup qualifiers – other sports – sports

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

“Last Seen” can now be hidden from only certain contacts

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Nicaragua demands respect and rejects OAS discussion of its ‘status’

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Make money from rental property in the US? New Promecap Fund

2 hours ago Leland Griffith