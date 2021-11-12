Kenya and Uganda, outside Qatar

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

Uganda’s goal against Kenya On this date of the African qualifiers heading to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is The most bizarre of 2021 Without a doubt, a place has already been booked in the year-end specials. It appears to have been taken from a story by Negro Fontanarossa. But no: it happened and it was worth it, though It should not have been validated for infringement.

see also


Uganda’s extraordinary goal

The play, which inevitably ended in controversy, came from a typical kick allowed by Kenyan goalkeeper Brian Boyer. Enter your area so you can grab it and, by the way, take up a few extra seconds, The match was about to end (it was in the 89th minute) and Kenya was winning 1-0.

The goalkeeper fell asleep and 9 in Uganda took the opportunity. Photo: FIFA TV.

The goalkeeper fell asleep and 9 in Uganda took the opportunity. Photo: FIFA TV.

However, what happened was that Archer fell asleep and let her run away. And when he wanted to take it, it was too late. It was topped by Ugandan striker (Fahad Bayo), He deliberately directed her out of his hands and commanded her to be turned away by making the lever; without regard to the referee or the rulers.

For his part, the person from Kenya threatened to protest, but realized that all efforts were in vain. The referee was off and already scored the kickoff.

The Kenyan goalkeeper (Brian Boyer) was already in control when he shot 9 Ugandans (Fahd Bayo). Photo: FIFA TV.

The Kenyan goalkeeper (Brian Boyer) was already in control when he shot 9 Ugandans (Fahd Bayo). Photo: FIFA TV.

At the same time, This ended 1-1 with both of them being eliminated from the upcoming World CupSince then, despite the fact that Kenya faced this elimination match already, Uganda would have made it to the last surviving date if they had scored the three points against the Kenyans.

see also

Advíncula, to kicks with a Peruvian teammate

The first of this group E will inevitably be Mali, Who will have to face in the next round one of the other leaders of the remaining nine regions. These 10 ranked players will be divided into five head-to-head matches, and the winners of those matches will qualify for the World Cup.

see also

They defeated Armenia at Brisco, which was almost outside Qatar

Topics that appear in this note

More Stories

Make money from rental property in the US? New Promecap Fund

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

Goalkeeper Onyango, Uganda Tourism Board reinforces Ugandan team heading to Spain

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

US President Joe Biden signs the Birth Act

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Tips to succeed in the betting games as the beginner

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Goalkeeper Onyango, Uganda Tourism Board, promotes Uganda’s selection team to Spain

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Ugandan security forces prevent the US ambassador from visiting the main opposition leader at his home

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Carmen Salinas remains in intensive care; Waiting for a cerebral vascular specialist

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

YouTube | viral | Qatar 2022 qualifiers: Kenyan goalkeeper star of biggest mistake of the day | Video | NCZD | Total Sports

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

How to download this new version and everything it offers to its users

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Video: A bull escapes from a slaughterhouse in Brazil, crashes into a waterslide and becomes the local star

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Kenya and Uganda, outside Qatar

1 hour ago Leland Griffith