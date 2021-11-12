Kenya and Uganda, outside Qatar

Uganda’s goal against Kenya On this date of the African qualifiers heading to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is The most bizarre of 2021 Without a doubt, a place has already been booked in the year-end specials. It appears to have been taken from a story by Negro Fontanarossa. But no: it happened and it was worth it, though It should not have been validated for infringement.

see also



Uganda’s extraordinary goal



The play, which inevitably ended in controversy, came from a typical kick allowed by Kenyan goalkeeper Brian Boyer. Enter your area so you can grab it and, by the way, take up a few extra seconds, The match was about to end (it was in the 89th minute) and Kenya was winning 1-0.

The goalkeeper fell asleep and 9 in Uganda took the opportunity. Photo: FIFA TV.

However, what happened was that Archer fell asleep and let her run away. And when he wanted to take it, it was too late. It was topped by Ugandan striker (Fahad Bayo), He deliberately directed her out of his hands and commanded her to be turned away by making the lever; without regard to the referee or the rulers.

For his part, the person from Kenya threatened to protest, but realized that all efforts were in vain. The referee was off and already scored the kickoff.

The Kenyan goalkeeper (Brian Boyer) was already in control when he shot 9 Ugandans (Fahd Bayo). Photo: FIFA TV.

At the same time, This ended 1-1 with both of them being eliminated from the upcoming World Cup Since then, despite the fact that Kenya faced this elimination match already, Uganda would have made it to the last surviving date if they had scored the three points against the Kenyans.

see also



The first of this group E will inevitably be Mali, Who will have to face in the next round one of the other leaders of the remaining nine regions. These 10 ranked players will be divided into five head-to-head matches, and the winners of those matches will qualify for the World Cup.