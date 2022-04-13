Google expects to create 12,000 full-time jobs this year

Google plans to invest about $9,500 million (€8,750 million) in offices and data centers in the United States throughout 2022 and expects to create at least 12,000 new jobs full-time at the end of the year, plus thousands of other indirect jobs among suppliers, partners, and local communities.

“It may seem illogical to increase our investments in physical offices even when we adopt a file More flexibility “The way we do business,” said the CEO of Google and its parent company, Alphabet, Sundar Pichai, who argued that it was more important than ever to invest on campus, which would result in better products, and a better quality of life for stronger employees and communities.

In this regard, he noted that Google offices and data centers provide “Biological anchors” to local communities and help contribute to their economies. In the past five years, in the United States, the multinational has invested more than $37,000 million (more than 34,000 million euros) in offices and data centers in 26 states, creating more than 40,000 full-time jobs.

In addition, the company invested more than 40 thousand million dollars (36,837 million euros). in research and development in the United States in 2020 and 2021.