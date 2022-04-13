Official! The Colombian economy grew 10.6% in 2021: Denmark

The Colombian economy grew by 10.6% in the previous year, as made official today by the National Statistics Administration (Dane). The director of this entity, Juan Daniel Oviedo, specified that the figure was 7% higher than the negative performance observed by GDP in 2020, a period marked by the Covid-19 pandemic. This indicator was initially at -6.8%, but Dane’s review and statistical adjustments applied showed that the contraction in 2020 was even larger (-7%).

In 2019, although the initial GDP growth was positive at 3.3%, the revised figure was 3.2%. According to the official, other statistical entities in countries such as Australia and the United States also corrected the GDP data they initially reported for 2020, due to the introduction of methodological differences. The economic activities that contributed the most to the positive dynamics of GDP last year are: wholesale and retail; car and motorcycle repair; transportation and storage; Accommodation and food services which grew by 21.2%. Manufacturing grew by 16.4% and public administration and defense. compulsory social security plans; education; Activities of human health care and social services which grew 6.9%.