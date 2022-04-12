killed 8 members of a family in Teltepec; 4 minors

34 mins ago Mia Thompson

Eight members of family They were attacked with gunshots in their house located in the neighborhood of Lakniada in the municipality of Telebek; Seven died at the scene and another person is in hospital

The Mexico State Lawyer She stated that the victims were six women and two men, and among the dead were four minors.

according to MillenniumIn the early hours of the morning, the neighbors heard explosions of gunfire, so they informed the authorities and emergency services, who found the people already lifeless when they reached the building.

The Mexican Public Prosecutor’s Office has announced that it has launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of the eight people.

On the premises there are personnel of the unit charged with the investigation and procedure for clarifying aggression, as well as establishing the identity of the person or persons who may have participated in the event.

With information from the millennium.

