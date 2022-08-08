Governor’s meeting with the US Ambassador



San Luis Potosi, SLP. The Governor of San Luis Potosi, Ricardo Gallardo Cardona, and the United States Ambassador to Mexico, Kenneth Lee Salazar, will hold a meeting on Monday morning in which they will address various issues of concern to the government, raising the interest of the state of Potosi in the face of the change it is undergoing with the arrival of the new state government.



The American politician toured “knowledge” across some states of the country, and San Luis Potosi was included in his agenda to address not only historical, but also economic, security and immigration issues, among others, in order to involve the entity in solving related problems between Mexico and the state neighboring in the north.



This important meeting will take place in the Governors Hall of the State Palace, where issues such as economic development will be addressed, which the Governor, with the support of the Secretariat for Economic Development (Sedeco), will present the advantages and competitive opportunities offered by San Luis Potosi to attract projects that may be of interest to North American investors.



Accompanied by members of his cabinet, Governor Ricardo Gallardo Cardona, he will receive the American diplomat.



In turn, the representation of the United States will be supplemented by Anton Jonginel, Consul for Economic and Political Affairs at the Embassy of the United States of America in Mexico; Emily Prihob, Deputy Consul for Economic and Political Affairs at the Embassy of the United States of America in Mexico; Sandy Perez Russo, Labor Attaché, Department of Labor, Consulate General of the United States of America in Monterrey, and Jane Schmidt, Assistant Ambassador of the United States of America to Mexico.