Google TV will have free TV channels, this is the list

If any Infobae reader has a TV with it Google TVentertainment platform The GoogleYou should already know that you are one Most useful systems for finding new content in all yearsbroadcasting servicesHow Netflix also Prime video.

But there’s one type of content that’s still off-platform, at least for now: traditional TV. It’s easy to forget that millions of people still enjoy “normal” TV, no matter how much streaming platforms grow.

Now, it is known that channels Google TV is coming soon, at least in the US, Some of the first free channels coming to Google TV have been leaked.

TV on Google TV

As 9to5Google discovered, Users will soon be able to watch traditional TV channels on GoogleTV, at least initially in the US. Details have been discovered in the bowels of the latest version of Android TV (Where Google TV is the successor/redesign, it’s more complex than ever at Google).

It was important for users to indicate that there are TV channels that can be accessed directly through the Google TV interface. to begin with, 50 channels will be available for free without registration.

In fact, users will not even need to subscribe to anything or download any additional software, So the channels will appear as an additional option in the TV interface.

Since the feature will initially be rolling out in the US, it’s no surprise that the first channels available will be from this country; There are many channels, from news channels to channels dedicated to a specific audience such as children and specific content such as movies or sports. In the list are well-known names such as ABC, CBC, NBC, Kevin Hart, USA Today, World Poker Tour and The Asylum.

Google will not be the first to offer Live TV on its interface and other brands like Samsung Already allow access to hundreds of channels directly from the home screen and Online without an antenna or cable connection.

It would be interesting if Google has managed to expand this list, As well as whether it will start providing the service to other countries. On the issue of rights, it is a bit more complicated, since Google will have to negotiate with Spanish channels so that their content is available on Google TV in full.

What is Google TV

This tool, which was announced a few months ago, is gradually starting to reach users who have a profile linked to a Google account. This option provides recommendations for movies, shows, and services.

To add a profile, From the main screen, you have to access the user picture and choose the option Create an account, As well as log in it and follow its configuration instructions.

Google TV is available for iOS

Preferences and interests, as well as watchlists, remain separate from lists of other users or main profiles on Google TV as part of these new personalization options.

The user can create a list of his discoveries. It is possible to add interesting series and movies to the tool called My list To collect new content and watch it later.

My List is shared across devices, so you can add content to it from your TV, phone, or mobile device by searching with any browser.

In addition to the centralization of streaming applications in which users subscribe and have watch lists, the platform Provides access to information such as movies that inspired the lives and careers of famous people.

It also allows you to rate products and software using buttons Love her s I do not like itas well as access to personalized news and reviews according to users’ tastes.

