Gunmen kidnap an American tourist in Uganda and demand a ransom of $ 500,000

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

(CNN) – The Uganda Tourism Authority and the Ugandan Police Force said four armed men kidnapped an American tourist in Uganda on Tuesday and demanded a ransom of $ 500,000.

An American citizen and a Ugandan driver were kidnapped and threatened with guns in Queen Elizabeth National Park in southwestern Uganda while on a safari on Tuesday night, according to a statement issued by the agencies.

Police said, “The kidnappers demanded, to use the victim’s phone, $ 500,000,” adding, “We firmly believe that this ransom is the reason for the kidnapping.”

The police sent an “elite squad” of the tourism police to the park to actively track down the militants and closed all exit areas on the border between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“We strongly believe that the perpetrators and victims are still trapped within our search area,” the police statement added.

The American tourist was kidnapped with four who were released, while the American woman and her driver were transferred from Ofondo Ubundo Park, according to the director of the Ugandan Media Center.

“The priority at this stage is to locate them, rescue them, and transport them to safety,” Ubundo said.

Uganda recorded a series of kidnappings in the past year, leading to Street protests Amid allegations that the government has not done enough to address security concerns. Rights groups that led protests in parliament in Kampala city said more than 20 people, most of them women and children, were kidnapped for ransom last year and called on police to prioritize these issues.

The Ugandan Police also set up an emergency center at the time where families of victims can report cases in response to the increase in kidnappings.

Journalist Samson Natali contributed to this story.

More Stories

Netflix | This is the perfect movie to watch on Saturday May 15th

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix | If you know, the perfect romantic comedy to watch on Thursday, May 13th

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Marvel Universe can develop part of the superhero movie in Mexicali | ELIMPARCIAL.COM

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Why is it difficult to choose a movie or series on Netflix?

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

A Ugandan asks the government for help: He has 13 wives, 176 children, and 90 grandchildren Globalism

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix’s Sweet Tooth feature moves the storyboard from page to page. – EzAnime.net

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The best of the free trade agreement should come with the United States

3 mins ago Leland Griffith

Register mobile phone. Coparmex asks not to fall into tyranny

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Gunmen kidnap an American tourist in Uganda and demand a ransom of $ 500,000

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

The deputy Bokel responded to the United States, saying that the dismissal of the judges was “irreversible.”

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

This is what Hans Zimmer synthesized for the new electric BMW.

5 hours ago Leo Adkins