Hapag-Lloyd opens new office in Kenya

Hapag Lloyd Growth in Africa continues with the opening of a new office in Kenya. While the major business will be managed from the port city of Mombasa, the company will also have an office in Nairobi, the nation’s capital.

The shipping company indicated that it mainly transports agricultural products outside Kenya, especially tea, coffee, fruits and textiles. The imports consist mainly of chemicals, food, and a wide range of plastic or rubber products.

The new office will preside over him National Director, Prashant Sandwani. While 19 of the employees will work in Mombasa, six of them will work in Nairobi and one in Uganda.

Through the port of entry into Mombasa, the shipping company offers two different services. While China Kenya Express Service (CKX) connects Kenya to some major ports in Asia, such as Singapore and Shanghai, East Africa Service (EAS2) connects the East African country with the west coast of India and Jebel Ali in Dubai.

I said, “Kenya is the economic center of East Africa and the most important growth region on the continent.” Dheeraj Bhatia, Senior General Manager, Middle East, Hapag-Lloyd.

“With the opening of our new office in Kenya, we look forward to continuing our strong growth on the African continent,” he added.

Hapag Lloyd It also serves landlocked East African countries such as Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan, with regular internal connections to and from Mombasa. As part of its growth strategy, the shipping company will strive to develop land links with Somalia, southern Ethiopia and northern Tanzania.

Rolf Happen Janssen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd, “Our strategy for 2023 is not only focused on becoming number one in quality, but also in select growth markets around the world. We see huge growth potential in Africa and will continue to invest in our services and in select countries,” he commented.

In a congratulatory message, the German ambassador to Kenya, Annette Günther, announced that she wished all the best for Bagh-Lloyd with her new presence in Kenya.

“Kenya, as a regional and continental hub for trade, relies on strong and efficient logistics service providers. Hapag-Lloyd has served the region for many years, so it is a logical step and a good sign for the business community in Kenya that they are now establishing a permanent presence in Mombasa and Nairobi,” the diplomat said.

With the opening of the new office in Kenya, Hapag-Lloyd now has five private offices on the continent in South Africa, Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya. Additionally, Hapag-Lloyd recently opened its Quality Service Center in Mauritius.