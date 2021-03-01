Hapag-Lloyd Opens New Office in Kenya

Article Listen to this article

Hapag-Lloyd (www.Hapag-Lloyd.com) continues to grow in Africa. Today, the shipping company opened a new office in Kenya. The main business is operated from the coastal city of Mombasa, which also has an office in the national capital, Nairobi.

Hapag-Lloyd mainly transports agricultural products from Kenya, mainly tea, coffee, fruits and textiles. Imports mainly include chemicals, food, and a wide range of plastic or rubber products.

The new office will be headed by National Director Prashant Sindhwane. 19 employees work in Mombasa, 6 in Nairobi and 1 in Uganda.

Through the Mombasa port gateway, the shipping company offers two different services. China Kenya Express Service (CKX) connects Kenya to some major ports in Asia, such as Singapore and Shanghai, while the East Africa Service (EAS2) connects East Africa with the west coast of India and Jebel Ali in Dubai.

“Kenya is the economic center of East Africa and the most important growth region on the continent,” said Dheeraj Bhatia, Senior General Manager, Middle East at Hapag-Lloyd. “By opening our new office in Kenya, we look forward to continuing our strong growth on the African continent.”

East African countries with Hapag-lloyd territories, such as Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan, have regular land connections to and from Mombasa. As part of its growth strategy, the shipping company will seek to develop land links with Somalia, southern Ethiopia and northern Tanzania.

“Our strategy is not only to make 2023 ‘number one in quality’, but also to choose growth markets around the world. We see huge growth potential in Africa and will continue to invest in selected countries and services,” said Rolf Hoppen Johnson, CEO of Hapog-Lloyd.

In a congratulatory message, German Ambassador to Kenya Annette Günther Hapag Lloyd congratulated his new presence in Kenya. “As a regional and transcontinental hub for trade, Kenya relies on strong and efficient logistics service providers. Hapog-Lloyd has been serving the area for many years, so this is a logical step and a good sign for the Kenyan business community that is now establishing a permanent presence in Mombasa and Nairobi.”

With a new office opening in Kenya, Hapag-Lloyd now has five offices on the continent in South Africa, Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya. Additionally, Hapag-Lloyd recently opened its Quality Service Center in Mauritius.

About Hapog Lloyd:

With a fleet of 234 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.7 million metric tons, Hapag-Lloyd (www.Hapag-Lloyd.com) is one of the world's leading shipping companies. The company has 13,200 employees and 388 offices in 129 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a TUU container capacity of approximately 2.7 million, which is one of the largest and most advanced reefer container fleets. A total of 121 line services around the world ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Atlantic, Middle East, Latin America and intra-American trade.

