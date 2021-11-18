HBO Ratings in the US: Top 10 most watched series today, Wednesday, November 17

Don’t waste your time! Instead of searching and searching for what you want to see, take advantage of the resources offered by this platform flow NS Access to the best series. Just click on game And enjoy!

We point to a list HBO With its most prominent titles, ranked by who’s watching what in the United States. To read all the details.

1. Succession

The series revolves around the life of the Redstone family. They are billionaires and powerful, and they have everything they yearn for, except for family life. They own one of the most successful telecom companies in the world. Your main goal is to grow the empire, and for this purpose, allegiances will be activated.

2. south side

(Movie)

3. Unsafe

Issa (Issa Ray) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) are two young black friends who live day in and day out in the city with all that that implies. Thus Insecure focuses on the uncomfortable experiences they both have to go through, including episodes of racial abuse. This new series has a similar theme to Ray’s previous work, particularly with her successful web series, The Misadventures Of Awkward Black Girl, recognized by the Shorty Award for Best Web Series. Insecure is a comedy series starring YouTube character Issa Rae and directed by Melina Matsaoukas, who is best known for her work producing music videos and TV commercials. Michael Rothenberg, Dave Becky, and Jonathan Perry produced this television project developed for HBO with Ray. This comedy was co-created by Ray and comedian, actor, and producer Larry Wilmore (The Office).

5. nobility

A fictional story where we will meet a powerful vampire of nobles who ends up in modern civilization after a dream of 820 years. With new friends, he will live dangerous adventures and fight a secret organization, as well as discover his past.

6. love life

A romantic comedy series that follows a different protagonist each season on his journey from first love to last love, with each half-hour episode chronicling one of their relationships. Season one focuses on Darby, who leads a “historically significant” tour of a company led by McNery Bradley.

7. Dawson’s Creek

Set in the fictional town of Capeside, Dawson’s Creek chronicles the passage of many young people in the city from adolescence to adulthood. Dawson, Joey, and Basie have been close friends since childhood, but everything changed when they started high school. A young woman, Jane, came to town and, being Dawson’s neighbor, joined the group. Thus, their lives were to undergo constant changes, typical of young people, always between studies, love affairs, fears about their intersecting relationships, hobbies, their search for a place in the world in each other’s world and their concern for their future.

8. Axios

Next week’s top Axios journalists are highlighting politics, business, technology and the big issues shaping the future. Each issue features great, timely topical coverage, followed by short documentaries, insightful interviews with top newsmakers, and authoritative insights delivered under the signature Axios “Smart Brevity” in a concise, shareable format.

9. we are here

Residents of small towns across the United States are recruited and trained to take part in a long night show. In each episode, former RuPaul Drag Race contestants Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley will help take care of their “daughters” by teaching them how to step out of their comfort zones.

10. nervous

A wealthy London housewife is forced to return to her hometown of Australia, where she will have to confront her past and the reasons why she left years ago. (Movie)

