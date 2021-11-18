AMLO in Washington: Why would you travel to the US?

Mexico’s President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) traveled to Washington on Wednesday To hold meetings with his Canadian counterparts Justin Trudeau and Joe Biden from the United States On the occasion of the North American Leaders Summit.

This is AMLO’s third trip abroad, all to the United States, which is why we will mention below his schedule during this summit.

What is AMLO doing in Washington?

The president of Mexico traveled to Washington to participate in the North American Leaders Summit, which was confirmed after AMLO traveled to New York, where he will meet for the first time with the presidents of Canada and the United States, whom he has only met. Telephone contacts.

What issues will AMLO address with Biden and Trudeau?

On this past Monday morning, AMLO reported that the topics he will address on Monday with leaders will be three: The economic relationship, migration and health.

It is specified that this meeting seeks to assess the progress and future of the economic integration of the three countries.

What is AMLO’s agenda in Washington?

AMLO himself reported yesterday about his agenda during his visit to Washington:

Thursday

  • At 11:00 today will be held An interview with Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada
  • After that, he will receive the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris
  • afternoon, 1:00 p.m.AMLO will meet for the first time with his American counterpart, Joe Biden
  • By 5:00 PM AMLO is expected to continue Three-way meeting with Trudeau and Biden

AMLO arrived in Washington yesterday in business trip who departed from Cancun, and will return to Mexico tomorrow Friday to be able to attend the activities of the anniversary of the Mexican Revolution.

