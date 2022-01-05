Health: 4 vitamins relieve knee pain and strengthen bones

the knee pain It can be offered at any age and at any time; There are even people who wake up in the morning and immediately feel uncomfortable in their life legs. Living this way is not easy because your daily activities can be disrupted. Do you want some advice for Knee pain relief? check 4 Vitamins that strengthen bones and remove this discomfort in a short time. Perhaps you need to incorporate it into your day to day.

The first thing you need to do when you feel knee pain It is to go to the doctor to determine the cause of this discomfort and the treatment that you should follow. Once you’re done, you can help yourself to vitaminswhether prescribed by a health professional or through certain foods; The important thing is to take them into consideration Remove this terrible annoyance from your legs At the same time, Strengthen your bones and avoid future pain.

Why does my knee hurt?

It is important to find out why Pain in your knees; Some may be an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament, broke downmeniscus tear, patellar tendinitis (common in people who exercise), among others.

What is a vitamin for knee pain?

Photo: Freepik

Actually they are 4 vitamins you can incorporate into your daily life to get rid of knee pain the inconvenience it causes; of between it Faster to solve the problem Is also:

Vitamin A

the Vitamin A relieves knee pain and strengthens bones by reducing cell and tissue damage, according to information received from Arthritis Foundation. Where do you find it? It is found in carrots, lemon and apple juice.

complex b

In this case, the complex b It is a group of 8 vitamins (B1 thiamine, B2 riboflavin, B3 niacin, B5 pantothenic acid, B6 pyridoxine, B7 biotin, B9 folic acid, B12 cobalamin), which Prevent muscle weakness and thus knee discomfort.

Photo: Unsplash

Vitamin D.

This vitamin is very important fors bones as Prefer calcium in this, for this reason Avoid any injury in the future. A very simple way to get vitamin D is through sunlight.

Vitamin K

the Vitamin K is necessary to relieve knee pain as it helps the body to form healthy tissues and bones across the protein; You can find it in green vegetables, grains, and eggs.

Now that you know what Vitamins that strengthen bones and relieve knee painAre you going to include them in your daily life to get rid of these inconveniences?