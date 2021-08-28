Here’s what science knows about the Lambda variant by C-19

Mexico: During these months, as we faced the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, variants such as Delta, Alpha or Gamma appeared. However, the Lambda variant was registered in Mexico yesterday, and we will tell you what this new strain is and all that science knows regarding its mutations.

The Lambda variant is still under ongoing investigation, as the initial results are still completely inconclusive.

The scientific communities themselves suggest that they should conduct more studies to verify their behavior against current COVID-19 vaccines, as well as their level of infection risk.

lambda variable origin

The World Health Organization (WHO) recorded that the first appearance of this variant was in Peru during the month of December. From then until now, it has not been classified as a “variable of concern”, in the case of the delta variable, but the said agency has treated it as a “variable of interest”.

lambda variant, according to studies and related infection numbers, does not spread easily compared to delta; However, the first case in Mexico was confirmed in the last hours.

The state Department of Health and Welfare has reported a number one infection linked to the lambda variant, so authorities are working on it to avoid more positive cases.

lambda variable, the variable about which little is known

The scientific community classifies the Lambda variant as peculiar, as there is still no certainty about its behavior although it has already been around for a few months, as there are not many COVID-19 infections associated with this variant.

There’s nothing concrete, but it’s more transmissible than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus, Dr. Priti Malaney, health director for the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, told CNN.

It’s hard to know for sure how transmissible lambda is and how well vaccines work. So far, Lambda appears to be more transmissible than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus.

On the other hand, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) indicated that the Lambda variant has no aggressive behaviour, but ensures that it is most prevalent in Latin American regions, for example, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile and Ecuador.

The study found three mutations in the lambda variant

In mid-August, a study published on biorxiv.org indicated that three mutations were found in the Lambda variant: RSYLTPGD246-253N, 260 L452Q and F490S, which can cause vaccine resistance.

On the other hand, Tweet embed Confirmed that the Lambda variant of SARS-CoV-2 is important rather than a concern Tweet embed, so it is still being studied. Those that continue to receive attention from health authorities because of their transmissibility are Alpha, Gamma, and Delta. pic.twitter.com/wmzYscQ21R – Ministry of Health (SaludGobPue) August 26, 2021

As we mentioned at the beginning, research is still ongoing on the Lambda variant, including the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.

Data from studies has been broken down, with some suggesting it has a positive effect against this variable, while others say a boost is needed.

Dr. Malani pointed out that there are studies confirming that existing COVID-19 vaccines can benefit people against Lambda variant infection, and stressed that it is necessary to speed up vaccination days and continue health measures to control the epidemic. As well as various variants.

The #covid19 ???? It is mainly spread from person to person by Expulsion of breathing through the mouth Or the nose???? Coughing, sneezing???? Speaking or singing. ???? That is why it is important to avoid direct or close contact. ♀️↔️???? ♂️ Keep your distance. pic.twitter.com/3gv1r0y8HC – Pan American Health Organization / WHO Mexico (OPSOMSMexico) August 21, 2021

On the other hand, a study was released by members of the Grossman School of Medicine at New York University, in which it was highlighted that people who received a single-dose vaccine could be susceptible to the Lambda variant, so a booster with a second dose is suggested.

They also stated that attention should be paid to people who took doses of Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer, because during their studies the Lambda variant showed “modest” resistance to the formulations.

This research has been published as a preliminary publication on the biorxiv.org portal, which means that it has not undergone a rigorous review.

As the analyzes on the Lambda variant conclude, it is necessary to follow the health procedures imposed by the corresponding authorities, in addition to applying one of the COVID-19 vaccines.

